Air ambulance cost includes profit and corporate overhead

I have been in the air medical industry since 1980. Your community is not alone with the out-of-control air ambulance costs.
The new business model for companies like Air Methods is lump all operating costs together with corporate overhead, add the profits the market demands and you have $60,000 bills. Helicopters are over-deployed and therefore call volume is down per aircraft around the country. Now with publicly held owners and a market demanding profits and growth, the patient gets stuck.
The quality of the medical care is not in question. Most studies find it difficult to show the care in a helicopter really saves lives over paramedics in a ground unit. Air transport is required for long distances and remote areas that would otherwise cause excessive delays. Air medical transport can be lifesaving and can be done at a reasonable cost to the community when it is community owned and based.
Barry L. Hickerson, San Francisco
