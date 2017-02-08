LifeNet air ambulance saves lives

I recently read the article titled “LifeNet rejected, another copter on the way” published on Jan. 21 and I wanted to share my story.
As a parent, there’s nothing more terrifying than the feeling of being helpless to protect your child. Unfortunately, at 26 weeks pregnant and in severe pain, I experienced this terror and had to be transported by a LifeNet helicopter to a hospital in Miami after being denied by Trauma Star. Within minutes of the flight, I prematurely gave birth to my son, Jacob, weighing only one pounds, four ounces.
He wasn’t breathing, his heart rate was very slow and he barely had a pulse. The crew saved his life. They worked quickly to incubate him and keep him stable until we reached the hospital. It was the scariest moment of my life, as I wasn’t sure if I would get the chance to see my son grow up, but thanks to the calm strength and quick action of the LifeNet crew, my baby’s life was saved. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have my little man.
I wanted to share our family’s story because I’ve seen the recent criticism of LifeNet in the news and on social media. I hope to hear more about what we can do to keep them here because we’re truly grateful to LifeNet for the care they provided both of us.
I’m happy that LifeNet’s recent blood drive in Key West brought some awareness to the community for their new commitment to carrying blood on all of their flights. I participated as a first-time blood donor and am proud to have supported a cause that makes sure blood will be available to all LifeNet patients, just like my Jacob, who needed transfusions (over the more than 110 days in the NICU, Jacob needed approximately 20 blood transfusions). It was the LifeNet crew’s selfless dedication and strength that inspired me to donate.
Baby Jacob is now seven months old. As I watch him grow, I continue to thank the LifeNet crew for all they did — and are doing right now — to protect and care for our family and our community.
I encourage everyone to learn more about their proposal. Everyone raves about their quality of care, and they are proposing an answer to the concerns raised by the county and its residents.
Martha Roca, Marathon
