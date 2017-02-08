County shouldn’t be in air-ambulance business

I am a local captain and have been a businessman for most of my life. Monroe County does not belong in in the life flight [air ambulance] business. I do not believe County Administrator Roman Gastesi understands truly the complexity or the cost of such an endeavor.
It is absolute folly for the county to compete with people who have been successful in the life-flight business for over 35 years. Any cost analysis based on realistic figures would show this to be the case. As a citizen and voter of Monroe County, I do not want my county government to be in this business.
Reinventing the wheel in this matter is a bad idea and unsound business decision. Please reconsider this misguided viewpoint on this matter.
Bill Todd, Islamorada
Comments