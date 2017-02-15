School District doesn’t need a PR person

I am very surprised that the Monroe County School District finds a need to spend $63,200 to $85,200 on community relations to inform the taxpayers or citizens how good a job the school system is doing. I always thought actions speak louder than words.
I was on a school board for 16 years and we never thought of such a way to spend our tax money. I think this amount of money could be better spent on the education of our children by the achievement the students show. I think the administration should lead the PR as part of its day-to-day activities.
Gene Deerhake, Marathon
Comments