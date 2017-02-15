Bicyclists, honk the horn to warn pedestrians

I’ve been coming to Key West for years and greatly enjoy walking and riding a bike here. All the rental bikes have bells or horns, devices with which you may warn others as you approach behind them.
I have found, however, that islanders with their own bikes tend not to have any bells or horns — but they still have voices. Nonetheless, I am never warned as they silently come up behind me, unaware it would seem, that I might step into their path unexpectedly. Shouldn’t there be a campaign to make this a habit, if not a law? Shouldn’t all bikes have a warning device? This paradise deserves to have avoidable accidents diminished by using simple common sense and courtesy.
Nick Sedelnik, New Town, Conn.
