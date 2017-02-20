State needs to buy land for water storage

Last Stand urges state Sen. Senator Anitere Flores, who represents the Keys, to support SB 10 and Rep. Holly Raschein (R-Key Largo) to support HB 761 to accelerate planned Everglades restoration efforts that are critical to the future of Everglades National Park, Florida Bay and economies of South Florida.
Last year we witnessed a repeat of toxic algae blooms that severely impacted tourism economies on the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee River estuaries. The increasing salinity in Florida Bay due to low flow of fresh water through Everglades National Park resulted in seagrass die-off and threatens to start a new cycle of harmful algae blooms. This manmade problem is caused by too much water with too many nutrients flushed from Lake Okeechobee and too little clean fresh water sent south.
The Florida Lgislature should approve these bills to buy land south of Lake Okeechobee. Public ownership of the land would allow infrastructure to be built to store, treat, and flow clean water south again to Everglades National Park and Florida Bay. Purchasing this land, along with increased state and federal funding, is critical to the health of the ecology, economy, and lifestyle we enjoy in the Keys.
A 60,000-acre reservoir would reduce the size of the Everglades Agriculture Area by less than 9 percent. The state should exercise its contract option by 2018 to purchase land from U.S. Sugar Corp. to provide the necessary contiguous space to meet the plan.
Opponents of these bills have voiced concern for loss of farming jobs. It is appropriate to help these farming communities, but purchasing land under sugar cultivation will also mitigate loss of jobs from this highly mechanized crop. Passage of these bills will be a significant step toward protecting jobs in communities that suffer from annual toxic algae blooms. That condition will continue until a solution is implemented to change the disastrous practice of flushing nutrient-laden water to the ocean and sending a fraction of the necessary clean water south to sustain Everglades National Park and Florida Bay.
The legislative session begins March 7. We recommend Monroe County residents contact their representatives in support of these important bills.
Mark E. Songer, president, Last Stand, Key West
