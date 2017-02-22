WLRN’s independence is at risk

I almost lost my breakfast when I read about the hostile takeover of WLRN public broadcasting by the Miami-Dade School Board.
As a long-standing friend of WLRN and a monthly contributor, I am shocked that a political entity is trying to control free journalism. I , for one, will immediately cancel my subscription and I encourage all other friends to do the same. I refuse to allow the Miami-Dade School Board to slowly destroy a wonderful part of our South Florida community.
Charlie Schmidt, Key West
Comments