Ride-sharing services would be good for Key West

We are writing in support of the availability of ride-share services for the visitors and residents of Key West that would have a positive effect on our economy.
In writing this letter, our survey to the members of the Key West Chamber of Commerce on ride sharing was supported by 244 members and we acknowledge 13 members who have expressed opposition to the city allowing Uber and Lyft to operate here.
Comments the chamber has received take on a few areas of thought:
▪ Tourism destinations must continually compete with an ever-changing competitive landscape.
▪ There is an under-supply of cars for hire and parking and an increase in traffic.
▪ Competition is a good regulator of consumer services.
▪ Municipal regulation has not resulted in the quality of taxi services expected.
▪ High cost of living produces the need for additional income opportunities.
▪ Visitors continually complain not having the availability of ride sharing, and also of the high cost of our present taxi service.
However, neither the chamber nor any of our members are expressing any desire to see Key West opened up to unregulated services being operated in our community.
The Key West Chamber of Commerce continues to work diligently to support the local economy and the businesses and employees who form the backbone of the community’s only industry, tourism.
Greg Sullivan, president, Key West Chamber of Commerce
Comments