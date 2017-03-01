Fix the buoy station at Sombrero

Since Aug. 10, 2015, the Sombrero Station SMKF1 data buoy station in Marathon that reports wind and wave action at the reef and beyond has been down. I have called National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S Coast Guard repeatedly for over a year and still no action. Each time I’m told the work will be done in a couple months.
The new mini tower by Sombrero Light is in place. All that has to be done is the transfer and hook up the equipment. Still no action. Have you ever seen a monkey chase a football? That’s how I feel. We need that station up and running for our safety in the Marathon area.
Larry Reitz, Marathon
Comments