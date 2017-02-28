Joey Naples needs our help

Joey Naples from radio station Sun 103.1 in Plantation Key not only is a radio personality but an icon in our community needs our help. He has been diagnosed with bladder cancer and has had two procedures already and is now scheduled for a third one in the next few weeks.
This new procedure is very expensive and his insurance doesn’t cover it or his doctor’s costs. He will also have to take off work because the treatment requires that he stay overnight.
Because of all the costs, we are throwing a fundraising party on April 2 at the OceanView Inn and Sports Pub at 84500 Overseas Highway on Windley Key from 1 to 6 p.m.. There will be a silent auction as well as a 50/50 drawing. We have also opened an online account at www.gofundme.com. There will be food and beverages served as well as an outstanding number of musicians playing who have donated their time.
We are asking the entire Florida Keys as well as anyone knowing him to please open up your hearts and please make a donation to Joey repaying him for everything he has done for us. The time he has spent aiding people in need in the Keys is totally unchallenged by anyone.
We are also asking if anyone wants to volunteer April 2, please let us know. We are expecting an extremely large crowd so please be patient. If you have any questions please contact Larz Tatro (305) 942-3500, Callum Allison at (786) 412-8839, Allan Truesdell at (305) 896-0574 or me at (305) 393-6840.
There are no donation too small and Joey needs all the love and help he can get. Let’s all show him what the fabulous Florida Keys are all about. God bless you all.
Dave Purdo, Islamorada
Comments