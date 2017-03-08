Tourist season is no time for closing U.S. 1 to film car commercial

I received an online notification from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office that there will be bridge closings for a Lincoln car commercial. It advised three different bridges in the Middle Keys will be impacted. “Traffic diverted and “short periodic closures” will occur.
Why are we closing the only major road we have in season? Who is approving this? Has someone at the Florida Department of Transportation been drinking spiked Kool-Aid? We are in the middle of the busiest time of the year in the Keys and everyone I know is complaining about the traffic and how it’s getting worse every year.
The bridges and sunsets will be here all year. Please contact our county commissioners and tell them no bridge closures, etc., during the busiest time in the Keys, especially for commercial reasons.
Greg Lewis, Long Key
