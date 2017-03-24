Bill aims to destroy public education

Two distinct school testing bills have been proposed in Tallahassee this session. One, SB964, sponsored by a bipartisan group of senators, eliminates five state assessments, allows districts to choose the SAT/ACT for state testing, eliminates VAM and allows for paper/pencil testing, providing welcome relief from Florida’s current test-and-punish system.
SB964 is a good bill. The other bill, SB926, written by Jeb Bush’s foundation and sponsored by our own Senator Flores, does NOT eliminate ANY tests but does raise FSA passing scores to levels above grade level. This will have devastating effects on our public schools, causing more students and schools to be declared failures (for the exact same performance which would have labeled them successful previously).
Simultaneously, the bill calls for more detailed FSA score reports, clearly outlining to parents precisely how their public school is (supposedly) "failing" their children. At the same time Jeb's legislators are expanding the voucher program (HB15, SB902, SB1314), encouraging more students to leave their (now) "failing" public schools for private schools, and breaking down the walls between church and state, with "religious expression" bills like SB436, paving the way for a clear path for vouchers to private religious schools.
This, of course, is the ultimate goal of our new U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, who (surprise!) has served on Jeb's foundation board for years and is a major funder of the advocacy efforts of Step Up For Students, Florida's voucher program. Jeb's efforts this session make it obvious that their goal is the complete destruction of public education. Monroe County doesn't have the population to support an elite private school. We need high quality public schools. We need our lawmakers to stand up to Betsy and Jeb, oppose his bills, and save public education.
Sue Woltanski, Tavernier
