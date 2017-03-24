PKS PTA needs help

The Plantation Key School PTA is preparing to hold our biggest fundraiser of the 2016-2017 school year. The event, “Keys Gone 80’s Prom,” will be a prom themed evening with hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dancing, our raffle and silent auction, and much more to be held on Saturday, April 22, from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Elks Lodge of Tavernier. It will be a night to remember! Please save the date and plan on attending. We would also like you to consider being a sponsor or donating an item for our silent auction or raffle.
Plantation Key School’s PTA is a 100-percent volunteer-based organization run by parents and staff. The PTA coordinates fundraising activities to enhance the experience of our students and their families as they learn and grow through PKS by funding under-resourced enrichment programs.
This year we are raising our goal and reaching for the stars. Our goal is to raise $20,000 to continue to fund enrichment programs and other requests by our teachers and staff. We are requesting that you help support the event by donating in any way you can. Our dream would be your sponsorship, an auction item, or a monetary contribution of any size. Of course, any donation or contribution would be greatly appreciated!
As a donor, your name/logo will be included in the evening’s program and in many forms of advertising. For example, your name/logo could be on our event t-shirts. These t-shirts will be worn by staff at the party. Other forms may include your name/logo on our Facebook page, mentioned on the radio, or printed in an ad in the local papers thanking you for your sponsorship. Also, at the event, we may provide a banner with your name/logo (you are welcome to include brochures for a display). Please see our suggested sponsorship levels and the benefits of each attached. If you would prefer your sponsorship or donation be anonymous we will honor your request.
Thank you in advance for your consideration and generosity. Please send in your sponsorship donations by April 17, so we can include your logo in our preparation materials. We would like auction items by April 20, so we can have them ready for the event. Please send your item to: Plantation Key School PTA,100 Lake Road, Tavernier, FL 33070, c/o Jaime Synder. Please make checks payable to Plantation Key School PTA
If you would prefer to have your items picked up or have any questions, please contact the PTA President Claudia Stober at (305) 304-0840 or Stephanie Townsend at (863) 368-1794. The enclosed donation form is for your records. If you will, please make a copy and return it with your item, we will complete the form and return it to you for your records.
Please take this opportunity to support one of the Florida Key’s outstanding public schools while, at the same time, promoting your business. We appreciate your donation to help Plantation Key School continue to provide the highest quality education for our children.
Mary Roth, PKS PTA board member, Tavernier
