Leaf blowers: Tone down the noise and emissions

I applaud Key West’s possible curbs on the use of gas-powered leaf blowers and hope that Marathon will consider similar restrictions here. There are many well-documented reasons for doing so, including:
▪ Noise levels that range up to 120 decibels (dB). 100 dB is the equivalent of cranking a home stereo system to max volume, and 85 dB is where hearing damage begins.
▪ Forcing dust and other particulate matter to go airborne. These typically include microbial life forms, animal waste, allergic fungi, spores, herbicides, pesticides and heavy metals such as arsenic, mercury and lead.
▪ Noxious engine exhaust emissions. Scientists have estimated that emissions from a single leaf blower over a year’s time have been are the equivalent of running 80 automobiles 12,500 miles.
This bundle of downsides is on daily display at Marathon’s Community Park and at Sombrero Beach (and who knows where else), imperiling the health of adults and children alike. Absent the aftermath of storm winds, most of what gets blown in these public places every day is dust, not leaves or other vegetable matter. And on most days, the benefits of these things to the community’s parks and other public areas is just about zero.
Phil Sweedar, Marathon
Comments