Rumble strips in center line would make U.S. 1 in the Keys safer

What can be done or who can we put pressure on to make U.S. 1 safer? Just recently there was yet another head-on crash where multiple people were airlifted.
At certain areas on U.S. 1 there are rumble bumps that are either embedded into the white line or grooves that have been carved into the road. But that does not solve the head-on problem because these warning systems are on the outside to warn against a driver running off the road. Why can’t these grooves be put into the center line the entire length of the highway where there is one lane in each direction?
This is a common warning system that is used in the roads of northern Wisconsin and they have seen a dramatic decrease in head-on crashes from people falling asleep or just looking out their windows and drifting over the center lane. Even the U.S. Department of Transportation has found that these center-lane rumble strips can reduce head on crashes up to 60 percent.
I have seen on U.S. 1 that there are center-line reflectors or bumps but those are spaced so far apart they do not effectively alert the driver he or she has crossed the center line. The warning grooves need to be constant. Heck, I have passed many slow drivers over these areas and never felt my tires go over the bumps, thus the need for constant warning grooves.
I find it so shocking that with as much traffic that the Florida Keys experience and the high number of head-on crashes we see that a more focused effort on warning drivers of crossing the center line has not been made. It is time that we stop seeing people needlessly killed because a drunk driver, a drowsy driver or a distracted driver simply wanders over the center line.
Let’s face it, it is the Keys and people drive not by looking out their front window; they drive by looking out their side window at our beautiful landscape. Please let’s make a push to make our road safer and have these milled rumble strips put into U.S. 1.
Michael Kennedy, Ramrod Key
