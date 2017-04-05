Why is the Keys state representative silent on Florida Bay health?

I am writing this to express how disappointed I am with state Rep. Holly Raschein (R-Key Largo). In the near future, our state budget will be decided.
The most important thing on the agenda is the acquisition of 60,000 acres south of Lake Okeechobee for a reservoir to hold a massive amount of water to reduce discharges of contaminated water and increase the freshwater flow to Florida Bay. Holly remains silent on this issue. If she truly represents us, she would be vocal on this subject.
The recently chaired a committee on water quality but never mentioned the reservoir project. If we use the reservoir, it will require buying or taking lands from U.S. Sugar using eminent domain. It makes one wonder how much money she has received from the sugar lobby.
Ronald Randall, Marathon
Comments