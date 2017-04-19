Local radio station is no longer local

Have you heard our local radio station WFFG lately? Suddenly we have gone from local programming and national pundits to all unfair and unbalanced radio all the time.
I cannot believe anyone in their right mind would still listen to Imus, a former junkie and alcoholic whose career was over in New York before I moved down here 27 years ago. To feature him and his cronies in the morning drive or waking-up time borders on the criminal. If not that, it is a sign that management cares little for the Keys.
What a shame that a once-local and great station has gone into the toilet run by carpetbaggers who care less about the Keys and their people.
Tucker De Graw, Key Colony Beach
