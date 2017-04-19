What is hiding in Trump’s tax returns?

You buy a car, you need to take a look under the hood, right? For me, it’s like that with Trump’s taxes, or any U.S. president’s taxes for that matter.
Let’s see what you own and who you owe money to so we can always be sure you’re working for us, the American people — not yourself. Fair enough? Presidents going back 40-plus years, Republican and Democrat alike, sure thought so — all released their taxes. But not Mr. Trump. He’s come up with one excuse after another to the point where now even some of his supporters are beginning to wonder what he’s hiding. And now he actually thinks he can reform our tax code tax without us needing to know which reforms benefit him? C’mon, man!
Even if you think the president of the United States should be able to make money at our expense, aren’t you even slightly curious to learn the art of the self-deal? Apparently our congressman, Rep. Carlos Curbelo, is not curious that way.
In February, as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, he voted against a measure that would have allowed the committee to review all presidents’ taxes. His explanation? He didn’t want to invade Mr. Trump’s privacy — as if every president going back to Nixon hadn’t decided that would be a pretty lame excuse, given their primary constitutional duty to look after the best interests of the American people, not their own.
John Howe, Tavernier
