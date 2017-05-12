The gift of trees

This week 200 native trees made their way to Florida Keys Electric Cooperative members through the co-op’s energy-saving tree program – an offer brought to residents in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation.
Beginning in late March, interested FKEC members could access an online energy-saving tree program to learn the right place to plant a tree at their home to save energy. At the end of the quick process, the participants reserved one of three native species, either a pigeon plum, Jamaican Caper or paradise tree, to receive for free. The trees were then available for members to pickup at mini tree expos at the Tavernier and Marathon office the first week of May.
“The program was very informative,” explained Maria Jones, FKEC Member Service Supervisor. “The online energy-saving program used GSI software to show members a satellite image of their home, and indicate where to plant their native tree for the best energy savings.”
When planted in the proper location trees can reduce energy cost by 20 percent. The benefits don’t stop at cost savings. Trees improve air and water quality, help relieve stress, and make yards more enjoyable.
“In addition to the energy-saving aspect of the program it was imperative to FKEC the trees be native species,” said Sara Hamilton, FKEC supervisor of Environmental and Regulatory Affairs. “Planting native vegetation is always good for our local ecosystem, providing shelter and food for our indigenous wildlife. Native trees are also best equipment to thrive in our climate, and we hope these will flourish as we enter the rainy season.”
While this was a limited time offer and trees were given on a first come first served basis, Florida Keys Electric Co-op hopes to offer more programs like this in the future.
Nikki Dunn Cullen, Florida Keys Electric Cooperative
Comments