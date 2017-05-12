‘No’ to big art

I went on line to look at the (very) large pieces of art proposed to be donated to the village as per a podium plea at last week's Village Council meeting for an immediate vote. Thank you for slowing down the process and not voting on it at the meeting.
I did not see any photos "linked" for the community Village residents to review the 'art' — only photos provided to you all "on the spot."
It seems appropriate that these pieces should be examined in a public review by our Village residents in detail and from all sides and angles since they are "large", and would be "looming" in our small island spaces, and as mentioned, not themed at all with Keys living. (One being a pyramind and one being three large people?).
Questions to consider:
Just because something is "free" does that mean we should absorb it?
Just because the art comes from "New York," does that mean it should be here in Islamorada?
Just because it comes from donors from Key West, do they understand the "culture" of Islamorada and what kind of art residents may want donated or not?
If they want to donate art, shouldn't it be "commissioned" and approved by us first as something we want?
Do we really need looming large art of a pyramind and "three large people" interrupting our seascape, landscape and already extra-ordinary natural views?
As mentioned, if this art needs to be "adopted" to please the donors, why can't this art be restricted to the Morada Way arts district if they want to display it on their coveted square footage, let it be housed, maintained, cleaned, insured and repaired there. As time goes by, it will require cleaning, maintenance, pressure cleaning, etc. Perhaps the Arts District should therefore absorb the display AND maintenance costs and leave the rest of Islamorada as much as we can pristine, and just enjoying "God's art of plants, water, birds, trees, and the like."
Sandi Bisceglia, Islamorada
Comments