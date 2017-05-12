Keys to Peace says thanks

In the spirit of kindness, Keys To Peace wants to thank everyone. On April 9, the community came together to enjoy a beautiful, spring day at our Kindness Festival and GIVEAWAY, held at the Morada Way Arts and Cultural District, in Islamorada. The goal of this festival is to promote kindness and compassion throughout Islamorada and Key Largo. The event was a great success and we hope all participating enjoyed it as much as we did.
Attendees at the event were greeted by a nice group of vendors and enjoyed wonderful crafts, food, music and events including Free yoga, massage, pilates and belly dancing. Thank you to the practitioners who volunteered their time and talents. Children participated in the painting of kindness rocks, the decorating of wooden hearts, and last but not least, the Scavenger Hunt organized by Elizabeth Jolin and Girl Scout Troop #151. The day was filled with beautiful music, thanks to all the bands that donated their time and talents.
Many thanks to all that sponsored and gave their support to the Kindness Festival, and to all volunteers who gave many hours of their time to plan the festival and assist at the Keys To Peace booths during the event. We couldn't have done this without them or our festival co-chairs, Liz Arnold Young and Mary Anne Pearl.
We would also like to thank all the schoolchildren ( and their teachers ) who created the hundreds of Kindness Flags that were flown at the festival. We know how much time it took to paint these beautiful flags and look forward to flying them at future community events.
Soon we will begin planning the 2018 Kindness Festival and GIVEAWAY. If you would like to help Keys To Peace promote more kindness and compassion in our community, please contact www.keystopeace.org
Kindness is a song everyone can sing along with. Sing your ️ out today
Thank you,
Keys To Peace Kindness Festival Committee
Comments