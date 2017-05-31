Human slavery is all around us

This is in response to the letter to the editor from Frank Resillez in which he asserts that it is “egregious” to make a comparison between 21st century trafficking and the horrific slave trade of the 18th and 19th centuries.
I suspect Kenneth B. Morris Jr, who heads an organization fighting modern trafficking, particularly sex trafficking of minors, would disagree. Mr. Morris spoke in Key West several years ago (once at the Frederick Douglass Gym and once at Florida Keys Community College and then briefly to the Monroe County School Board). Morris is the great-great-grandson of Frederick Douglass.
Perhaps the most “egregious” statement in the Resillez letter is his claim that an activist (who he conveniently fails to identify) has admitted that there are “many instances” in which present-day trafficking is carried on “with the cooperation” of victims.
With due respect to the writer, this statement proves his ignorance of modern-day trafficking. An adult, used for either sex or labor slavery, is under U.S. law only considered a “traffic victim” if she or he was trafficked through “force, fraud or coercion.” This requirement is not necessary for a minor who is sex trafficked since by law the minor is incapable of giving consent to sex,
Sex traffic victims are often required to “service” 10 or more customers per day and it is quite obviously often difficult to rehabilitate them through the ordeal they have been put through, often for years.
For the benefit of both the writer and your readers, there are now more slaves throughout the world in this century than there were during the height of the 19th century slave trade. The majority of sex trafficking victims are minors and a very high proportion are African Americans.
I would encourage readers to visit this FBI site, www.fbi.gov/investigate/civil-rights/human-trafficking.
Tim Gratz, Key West
