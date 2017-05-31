Manchester attack shows it’s time to arm the British bobbies

Re: the Manchester terrorist attack. According to the BBC, Prime Minister Theresa May said soldiers would be placed in key locations to support armed police in protecting the public, including Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, embassies and the Palace of Westminster.
Great Britain ought to arm all its police, contrary to its 130-year tradition of unarmed “bobbies.” The sailing-ship era has passed, and our brave new world of killing children in the name of religion is at our doorstep. The civilized world must unite to cut off the head of this evil serpent and eradicate its progeny by whatever it has in its arsenal.
Ronald Strauss, Summerland Key
