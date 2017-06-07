Consider sheltering in place for a storm instead of evacuating

Re: Evacuating for a hurricane: The idea of fleeing to someplace else is not without its own perils. A major traffic accident on the 18-Mile Stretch blocking the one lane north requires emergency vehicles to use the southbound lane . The hurricane in its fickle travel heads for the designated shelter in Miami-Dade County, etc.
Having lived here for many years, mandatory is maybe evacuation, as many residents choose to remain. And the response from the county government is “we told them to leave so it is not our problem.” Head-in-the-sand response. History has given us a different response: Hurricanes Andrew and Katrina.
The alternative is shelter in place. Many structures up and down the Keys have been built to code requirements of 155 mph winds in recent years. So why not designate them as temporary shelters and stock them with emergency supplies? You just might save a few of the residents from injury or worse. At least they will not be blown away stuck in stalled highway traffic.
Howard Gelbman, Key Largo
