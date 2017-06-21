A toll into the Florida Keys would likely be processed through the SunPass system.
Letters to the Editor

June 21, 2017 10:38 AM

A U.S. 1 toll for the Florida Keys would just anger tourists

The proposal to create a new U.S. 1 toll to the Florida Keys is a bad idea.

We drivers are sick of tolls. We pay heavy gasoline and other taxes; that should be enough. If the Keys need more revenue, add 10 cents a gallon to gasoline in Monroe County. You could add some to license plates and resort rooms.

Can you imagine someone from up north vacationing in the Keys, spending a lot of money and, when they get back home, there is a bill in the mail for $40 or $50 for tolls from Monroe County? If that were me, I would be extremely mad and would never visit the Keys again.

We have the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority for tolls up here and they are very greedy and I hope Monroe County isn’t trying to copy them. Don’t bite the hand that feeds you.

George Young, Miami

