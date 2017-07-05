Keys representative didn’t step up to oppose fracking

I want to thank state Rep. Holly Raschein for her work to ensure almost $14 million for our region’s water management projects but also want to highlight that she was partly to blame for the failure of the bill to ban fracking, the new drilling technique that would also endanger our water.
For decades, our stretch of island paradises has been struggling to fund projects to deal with wastewater and stormwater runoff. Officials are even considering a road toll for non-Keys residents to raise revenue to protect our water. In part, the challenge has been generating enough money from the small tax base in Monroe to fund these projects.
That’s why it is so important to get the state to appropriate money for infrastructure and sewage pumping programs this year that fund the major bill that Rep. Raschein passed last year. As part of the 2016 Florida Keys Stewardship Act, funds for critical habitat protection were also made a priority.
But the inability to protect the Everglades from fracking seems contradictory to a much larger regional goal of protecting this unique ecosystem at the heart of South Florida water management. Fracking has been known to have negative impacts to water supplies both because it uses a lot of water and because of spills and leaks. But Rep. Raschein chose to not even have a hearing on the fracking bill in the committee she chairs.
We know that our region will continue experiencing massive growth in the next few years and so we have to make smart, cost effective choices to protect our essential water resources. I hope we truly tackle a ban on fracking next year and continue working to modernize our water system in the Keys.
Brady Booton, Key Largo
Comments