Protect locals, Key West doesn’t need Uber and Lyft

Uber and Lyft have to go. To watch these companies come to Key West and be given free reign over those of us that have to pay permit fees, airport fees and licensing fees is inexcusable. Not to mention being asked to move down the designated courtesy vehicle line at the airport to accommodate those who don't pay.
Hitting the local companies in the pocket says a lot about the monopolies over the years, and their dedication not only to the community itself, but the city taxes as well.
We live, work and pay here. Most Uber and Lyft drivers do not. They come from Miami. Is there not enough work where they live? The jury's out on Drive Key West. It is a local company and most likely would pay required fees to continue operations. Once again, the key word is local. Shop local.
Uber and Lyft have to go. Anywhere but here
Maggie DellaGiustina, Key West
