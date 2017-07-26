This is one of the potential sites the city could buy for a pool at mile marker 53 oceanside. At $3.3 million, the nearly 4-acre plot has ingress and egress issues cited by the city in the past.
Letters to the Editor

Marathon doesn’t need a pool, too many issues with it

July 26, 2017 12:04 PM

The property on the southeast side of Vaca Cut for a Middle Keys pool? Really? How many accidents would happen pulling off the highway on a downward slope of a bridge? Not a good idea.

OK, now the old Marathon Manor property the city wants the School Board to give them. No way. I graduated from the old school and have seen the great job done over the years and agree with improving it even more with a track and more parking. The city would want to try to run the pool and step all over our School Board.

We see how the city runs things. Just drive around and see all the disgustingly ugly buildings and houses it allowed to be built. They obviously were not raised here. I say we take a vote to get rid of being a city and go back to the way we used to be.

David Umpleby, Marathon

