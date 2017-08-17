Celtic Fest was a success

On behalf of the Florida Keys Celtic Festival committee and St. Columba Episcopal Church, I would like to thank those who came out, including many locals wearing kilts, to Herbie’s Bar and Chowder House in Marathon on Aug. 6 to help us celebrate our third annual Kilts in the Keys event.
Kilts in the Keys is a mid-year celebration to help promote the Florida Keys Celtic Festival scheduled for Jan. 6 and 7, 2018. Thank you to Herbie’s owners and staff for donating proceeds and tips from food and beverages and service that evening to the Hammock House and for the space to hold the event. The Hammock House is a free after-school and summer camp program at St. Columba Episcopal Church and is the reason for the Celtic Festival, means of support for the children of Marathon to have a safe environment to stay and play.
Thank you to West of Galway and TV 88 and thank you to an outstanding group of volunteers who worked really hard for several days setting up and taking down this event. We could not hold these events without the help of many volunteers. They are very much appreciated.
Loretta Geotis, director of operations, Florida Keys Celtic Festival, Marathon
