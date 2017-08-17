School bus driving etiquette

Yes, it is that time of year again. Children going back to school, many boarding buses. Thanks for the reminder that we a) need to drive the reduced speed limit in school zones, and b) stop for school buses loading and unloading.
Here’s a suggestion for motorists that could be helpful. When the stop sign on the bus is retracted, if you’re the first person behind the bus in the left lane, GO. Accelerate faster than the bus driver. You, and others behind you, are allowed to pass the bus when it is in motion. You are doing no one any favors matching the speed of the bus. If you’re trying to catch another look at Little Johnnies face, take a picture and keep it on your iPhone. And don’t ever, ever, ever look at your iPhone when driving.
And a couple suggestions for school bus drivers. 1) You are not an Indy race car driver. It is not imperative that you accelerate as fast as you can to your top speed, just in time to apply the brakes for the next stop. 2) Drive the speed limit. 3) Check your rear view mirrors from time to time. When you see more than a dozen cars behind you, make it possible for most of them to pass you between stops.
Tim Bricker, Key Largo
