Unused toll ticket refunds

Construction of a new All-Electronic Tolling System on Card Sound Road in North Key Largo will begin Sept. 1. The collection of tolls by tollbooth attendants will end at midnight, Aug. 31.
Once the toll closes, unused discounted toll tickets can be returned to the point of purchase for a refund. Or unused tickets can be mailed to the Clerk of Court for a refund. The address: Clerk of the Court, P.O. Box 1980, Attn: Charlie Bradford, Key West, FL 33041. Please mail the unused tickets with a note that includes: your name, the number of tickets being returned, a phone number and an address where your refund check can be mailed. Please allow a couple of weeks for processing.
For any questions regarding ticket refunds for the Card Sound Bridge toll plaza, please call Finance Revenue Clerk at (305) 292-3417.
Construction of the new electronic tolling system is expected to last 189 days. No tolls will be collected during this time. Some lane closures will take place. Those closures will be publicized when the schedule is known.
The new electronic system is scheduled to begin operation March 9, 2018. The new toll will accept SunPassâ or drivers will receive a bill in the mail by TOLL-BY-PLATE.
The new toll rates have not been set yet. This will be done at upcoming public meetings of the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners. There will be discounted rates for frequent commuters through the toll.
Cammy Clark, Public Information Officer, Monroe County
