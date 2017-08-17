Revisiting Lincoln

Make America Great Again is a political slogan. A political slogan is a few words designed to convey a complex ideology that represents a specific, but usually quite broad in detail, view of the political and functional direction for people to move to create their future society.
Being just a few words, it can mean different things to different groups of people, but whatever meaning it has to the individual, in broad application it stimulates positive or negative group think and group action within the “spin” that the political party applies to it. But still, a slogan is words, and words have meaning that can be defined. The slogan Make America Great Again is no different.
The word “Make” indicates active creation, America is our nation. “Great” has many meanings that can run the gamut from a good elementary school science project to a specific concept of God. And, “Again” signifies a return to an event, a time or a thing of the past.
So for that slogan to make sense, the operative is to identify when America was Great and what should be done to reestablish that greatness. There have been many times in war and peace when America was great, and many times when America was not great. And, of course, we don’t all agree about Greatness, and that is one of the main reasons why, in the flow of time and events, and through it all, America is great.
There is, however, one short few minutes in the 240 year history of our America, that the fundamental greatness of America was firmly and eloquently defined. If we desire to Make America Great Again, then the Gettysburg Address by one of the greatest of American presidents, Abraham Lincoln, is the definition of real political and societal greatness, and the understanding, acceptance, forgiveness, unity and compassion expressed in these words should be the standard that guides American political thoughts and actions. We should revisit these words of Abraham Lincoln frequently.
Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.
Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battle-field of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.
But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate -- we can not consecrate -- we can not hallow -- this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us -- that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion -- that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain -- that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom -- and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth -- President Abraham Lincoln, Nov. 19, 1863.
Martin Moe, Islamorada
