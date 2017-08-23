City need to make school bus stop area safer for kids

With school now in session, maybe it’s time to check the conditions of the bus stop areas.
On 75th Street by the former Lulu’s in Marathon, it is a mess and hazard to the children getting off and on the bus. Large broken limbs, overgrown grass and weeds and the owner no where to be found. The trees need to be checked for possible weak branches. We don’t want kids to get hit on the head with heavy limbs falling.
Trash needs to be picked up. The whole property is a disaster. The Health Department needs to check the dumpster at the far end of the property. It has not been picked up in more than eight months. There are rat infestations and mosquitoes.
Please, whoever is responsible for this, do something before someone gets hurt. I have contacted the Health Department and Code Compliance several times to no avail.
Martha Leasure, Marathon
