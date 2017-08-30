Confederate history is shameful

In a letter to the editor, Frank Resillez makes a claim that the left is debasing and wants to “erase” our history. I suppose in the alternate universe many on the right live, this is true. The reality is that these same people choose to ignore our history and work to re-write it to suit their own agenda.
Robert E. Lee was no fan of statues or for preserving Civil War battlefields. In a letter he wrote to David McConaughy of the Gettysburg Battlefield Memorial Association in 1869, Lee said it was well “not to keep open the sores of war, but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife and to commit to oblivion the feelings it engendered.” Apparently, some of those who feign a reverence for the general don’t give a twit about what he thought.
Contrary to what Mr. Resillez (and others) claim, it is about the fact that these Confederate generals, memorialized in statues, did commit treason and that the war was fought, following the secession of the southern states, to preserve slavery. That actual fact is prominently expressed in the Articles of Secession written by those states. Look it up.
As for removing statues of Washington and Jefferson, along with all those slave holders who signed the Declaration of Independence and who wrote the Constitution, the only people I have heard making that suggestion are on the right. Like many extrapolations made by the right, that is patently absurd. It is true many of these men were slave holders but they never committed treason against the United States.
For those who cry about losing their heritage because a statue may be removed or a building renamed, they could be delighted to discover the existence of books. There are hundreds of them, written from the perspective of many sides, that chronicle the Civil War and the old South. These are available at your local library, on your neighbor’s bookshelf or online.
Tim Bricker, Key Largo
