Trump puts Arpaio above the law

As expected, President Trump pardoned former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, a man who arbitrarily rounded up and detained people solely on the way they looked to him.
So after his debasing of decent people standing up to Nazis and militant white supremacists in Charlottesville, the president sanctions vigilante lawlessness, contempt of court and racial profiling while shamelessly pandering again to his radically militant and xenophobic base, encouraging and authorizing them to disregard the rule of law.
Arpaio was a county sheriff, a man who should above all others— obey the law. When those in authority have contempt for the law itself, we return to the “might makes it right” of medieval chaos.
William Todd, Islamorada
Comments