Let residents back in

We have never evacuated before. We are from Big Pine. Our house is standing. If we can get to it, dry out some walls and do some temporary repairs.
Some of our neighbors stayed because they feared delays getting back in. We have an RV with literally tons of food water and gas. We can also provide power. I am a carpenter. My wife is an emergency room RN. Why can't we get in? We could help many. We are cooling our heels at the Route 41 casino parking lot instead.
It may be more convenient for the county not to have us pesky people around, but that is wrong. This is why people stay during storms. Let us in!
Rob siegfied, Jr, Big Pine Key
