Always have a hurricane plan

I’ve been through a few hurricanes since 1979, and it’s unfortunate this hurricane took a sudden northeast jog before it landed on the Keys. Otherwise, it would have gone west of Key West perhaps. But as one can see, hurricanes can be very unpredictable, but they’re becoming more predictable every day.
I suggest everyone have a plan every day of the year, and you should become amateur meteorologist, and we will survive every storm. The Florida Keys are very fortunate because post-cleanup on our main highway and our multiple airports makes recovery as fast as possible, along with all the men and women and volunteers from the local municipalities and elsewhere throughout the country. You can see in America we can do anything.
Out of respect for all the people who lost their lives and the families who grieve, I will never mention this hurricane ever by name.
Michael Akullian, Tavernier
