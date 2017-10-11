NFL players are no heroes for kneeling

In the last two Keynoters, we read two very different takes on the NFL protests. As we live in a free society to legally protest peacefully, both of these opinions are the way it is supposed to be.
I went to war, as many before me did, to ensure that our freedoms are not tread on, which includes disrespecting our flag, our national anthem and even each other as long as it is done peacefully. So why don’t the million-dollar babies get on the team buses and take a trip up to Arlington National Cemetery and show some real disrespect? Take a walk through the hundreds of heroes buried there and spit on every white cross grave stone they pass, because that is what they are doing and I fought to make sure they had that right.
Actions come with consequences. Mine is like the gentleman from Big Pine Key. I will not be watching any NFL football games, which is sad, as I like football. I like all sports and I will boycott any of them that allow what the million-dollar boys are doing.
That’s right, I said boys. Men know better; boys are still trying to figure it out. They don’t even know what they are doing. Oh, and while they are walking and spitting on Arlington grave sites, take note of any grave stone that states what ethnicity the hero lying under their feet might be. They are all represented but the players won’t know it, and they won’t know if they’re spitting on one of their own or not.
One thing is for sure. Knee-droppers will never measure up to those heroes. My last comment: What if the cops in Vegas and Texas and many other places, instead of running toward the shooter, had decided to take a knee. After all, that would be peaceful protest.
Eric Viehman, Marathon
