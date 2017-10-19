After Irma, Key Colony official goes above and beyond

In this day and age when we usually hear about things that have wrong, I would like to share something that went right and to extend our thanks and appreciation to Key Colony Beach’s building official, Ed Borysiewicz for the care and assistance he extended to us.
When Hurricane Irma hit, we could not get down to Key Colony to survey any damage because my husband Joe was in the hospital in New Jersey. When I called City Hall to tell them of our situation, they said that they would give the message to Ed. As soon as I hung up, the phone rang and it was Ed returning the call.
I told him of the situation and that our nephew, Bob Weber, was going down to survey and address any needed repairs. Ed said not to worry. Sure enough, when Bob stopped at the office, Ed and someone from his office immediately made several visits to our house to check on things and made the appropriate phone calls to facilitate matters. Everything went so smoothly.
Joe and I would like to publicly thank Ed and those in his office and at City Hall for their quick response. It is a shining example of the heart of Key Colony Beach and what makes it a truly unique place to live.
Jerri Rugani, Key Colony Beach
