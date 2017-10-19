It’s too soon after Irma to party on

Our governor Rick Scott says that it is time for visitors to come back to the Keys. He could not be more wrong. The Keys have barely begun to pick themselves off the ground from the pounding they received from Hurricane Irma a month ago.
There are hundreds of businesses destroyed and many with no sign as to when if ever will they reopen. The support system of hotels, motels, marinas, restaurants, etc., for tourists is badly damaged. There are also thousands with lost jobs and housing shortages. The Keys look like a dump with a cleanup plan advancing at a snail’s pace.
I would not want to come to the Keys to do anything, let alone vacation. Let’s first pick up the mess and worry about jobs and housing for our people. This is no time to be in denial and party on.
Frank Resillez, Key Largo
