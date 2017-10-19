Letters to the Editor

It’s too soon after Irma to party on

October 19, 2017 2:30 PM

Our governor Rick Scott says that it is time for visitors to come back to the Keys. He could not be more wrong. The Keys have barely begun to pick themselves off the ground from the pounding they received from Hurricane Irma a month ago.

There are hundreds of businesses destroyed and many with no sign as to when if ever will they reopen. The support system of hotels, motels, marinas, restaurants, etc., for tourists is badly damaged. There are also thousands with lost jobs and housing shortages. The Keys look like a dump with a cleanup plan advancing at a snail’s pace.

I would not want to come to the Keys to do anything, let alone vacation. Let’s first pick up the mess and worry about jobs and housing for our people. This is no time to be in denial and party on.

Frank Resillez, Key Largo

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

    White-bearded Texan Richard Filip on Saturday won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration that ended Sunday. The 71-year-old, a retired real estate franchise owner, triumphed over 152 other entrants in the contest’s final round.

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 2:56

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner
A windy, sunny day in Key West 0:53

A windy, sunny day in Key West
Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training 1:32

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training

View More Video