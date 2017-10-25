FEMA isn’t showing urgency when it comes to housing after Irma

After spending several thousand dollars on obtaining equipment and rental property for our travel-travel crew’s staging area, our company was abruptly stopped in our tracks by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and informed that the west coast was to receive disaster housing following Hurricane Irma. We have since relocated to the west coast.
It seems that FEMA will not even discuss the issue, nor will they give any information concerning the issue in the Keys. Very strange. I realize that the Keys are a series of islands each with its own identity and local government. Living in Homestead has made the Keys our playground for many years. I am familiar with every key in the chain from Key West to Key Largo.
Our hearts are broken for our friends and loved ones who have lost all. Having been a FEMA disaster assistance first responder for all major disasters since 1993, I am shocked that there seems to be no hurry to make dwellings safe, sanitary and secure for the residents staying in hotels. These are beds for tourists that are the lifeline for the keys. The most baffling thing is the lack of urgency to place travel trailers.
Jeffery E. Harrison, Homestead
