Celebrate Marines Corps’ birthday with us

Reflecting on Hurricane Irma, leadership and valor were a common virtue. These qualities rose up and manifested themselves via an assortment of public officials.
The citizens of Florida and Monroe County were not caught flatfooted or unaware of the dangerous and deadly threat zeroing in on their homes, families and businesses. The management and oversight delivered by those in positions of trust was precise and flawless.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay, Gov. Rick Scott, State Attorney Dennis Ward and County Administrator Roman Gastesi were focused and deliberative in every way imaginable as they clearly and succinctly broadcasted the path and details of the impending storm. Their bold, decisive and quick action saved lives. Their accurate understanding specific to our unique location allowed them to set in place remedial counter-measures, offsetting the catastrophic dangers this hurricane brought into our lives.
Dr. Robert Foley and his veterinary staff, along with Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowners Assocation President Dottie Moses, were invaluable resources during and after the storm. Unsung heroes are too many to mention. I pledge my sincerest thanks and gratitude to all.
Norm Higgins left us several months ago. He was my partner in developing an extraordinarily successful Memorial Day program at our high school. In addition, we reinstituted and maintained the U.S. Marine Corps birthday celebration initiated many years ago by Dick and Bonnie Scoble. This year we’re inviting veterans from every branch of service, along with their families, friends and all civilians; to come join us in celebrating the 242nd birthday of the Marine Corps.
This event will occur at American Legion Post 333 starting at 6 p.m. Nov. 10. The post is at 2 Seagate Blvd., Key Largo.
Even though this American Legion post suffered catastrophic damage to its building and property, its commander contacted me requesting that we continue to hold this ceremony and celebration at their location. Their membership decided to target Nov. 10 as an informal reopening for the post.
Please come and support this unifying event. If you can, perhaps you’d be willing to contribute some labor or donation so the building and grounds will be ready.
Music, dancing, sumptuous platters and deserts await all in attendance on the night of the 10th. Please, let’s make sure the doors are open. Thank you.
John Donnelly, Key Largo
