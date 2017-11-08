Company fails wedding party following Hurricane Irma

The local company has been very unsympathetic to a bride planning a destination wedding in Key West.
She rented three condos for her wedding Oct. 8. Hurricane Irma hit the Keys on Sept. 10, creating a state of emergency. Most of her guests were flying into Fort Lauderdale or Miami and driving down the Keys. Although it was stated that Key West was “open for business” on Oct. 1, it really was still in recovery mode.
Many hotels, restaurants and businesses were still closed. U.S. 1, the only road into the Keys from the mainland, was a mess and people were told to stay off the road so that recovery trucks could do their job. Because of this, she decided to postpone her wedding. All others — the wedding site, reception site, band, flowers provider and photographer understood the situation and agreed. All except this company that refused to postpone and/or refund her full payment of more than $6,000.
These people have no heart and are truly mercenary. In their case, the Key West family/community that helps and takes care of its own is missing. I should know. The bride is my daughter and I am a Key West local. Everyone should know about this, especially our wonderful Mayor Craig Cates. I don’t know if he can do anything but he should at least be aware of what the businesses in his wonderful city are doing.
Violet Gencarelli, Key West
