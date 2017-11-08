Football team excels despite the hurricane

Well, Marathon High School Dolphin football fans, it’s been a helluva journey this season. We knew this was going to be a special season and it started off that way and then adversity hit named Irma.
That storm affected everyone in so many ways; it definitely was a life changer for us all. I really didn’t know if we were going to finish our season and it made me sad not to have this group of seniors finish out the season. I always talked to the team about overcoming adversity and this was one of those times where it was time to show we were not going to give in, but get up and fight through it.
I’m so proud how this team handled our situation. They understood the circumstances of not having a home field to play on. We hit the road for the remainder of our season and not one complaint. We knew this journey was not about us, but our families, school and community. The players believed in the process and the process believed in the players. When that happens, success follows and that was evident in our season this year.
There are so many people to thank for this year, but one group I want to mention is the parents and guardians of these players. Without their support and love for their kids, this would not have happened. Thank you.
Thank you fans and alumni for your support. Thank you coaches for believing in this team and the process. Thank you players for believing in us. They are a special group and have accomplished something no one can take from them — conference champs.
Thank you God for showing us that if we have faith in you, all things are possible. D-pride. ’Fins up. #marathonstrong. #keysstrong.
Paul Davis, Marathon High School football coach
