Work crews begin unloading boats sunken or moved by Hurricane Irma to the ball fields at Harry Harris Park in Tavernier last weekend. The popular park will remain closed indefinitely due to storm debris storage and needed repairs.
Work crews begin unloading boats sunken or moved by Hurricane Irma to the ball fields at Harry Harris Park in Tavernier last weekend. The popular park will remain closed indefinitely due to storm debris storage and needed repairs. Kevin Wadlow Keynoter
Work crews begin unloading boats sunken or moved by Hurricane Irma to the ball fields at Harry Harris Park in Tavernier last weekend. The popular park will remain closed indefinitely due to storm debris storage and needed repairs. Kevin Wadlow Keynoter

Letters to the Editor

Harry Harris Park must reopen rather than remain a debris staging site

November 24, 2017 02:17 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

My husband and I have lived near Harry Harris Park for more than seven years and are becoming increasingly concerned with rumors surrounding the future of the Tavernier park, such as it will be closed for two years, the boat ramp will not be rebuilt and the purpose of the park in the interim is to house derelict boats and canal trash from Hurricane Irma.

Surely taxpaying residents will be given a voice in this matter, but so far that has not happened. I have been surprised that there has been no request for feedback on these major decisions. The use of the park as a trash receptacle will impact hundreds of residents monetarily. Real estate values will fall, the sale price of homes will drop and fewer tourists will visit, which affects the income of many local hospitality workers, bait and tackle shops, boat mechanics and boat rentals, etc.

Then there are the other benefits of a park, less easily quantified but just as real, such as the loss of kids’ and adults’ team sports, loss of family times enjoying nature and our beautiful water, learning about and experiencing the great outdoors rather than watching TV for hours after school and work, having a place for stress relief after a hard day at work, etc.

There are many volunteers who are willing to assist in repairing the park and would be happy to sign a waiver of liability. And thinking about liability, the next hurricane season starts in six months. Do you want the liability of unsecured derelict boats and canal trash in a residential area with a hurricane bearing down on the Keys? We cannot assume this season will not be repeated. We must plan for the worst and be prepared. We are running out of time in that regard.

It appears that decisions pertaining to the use of space for derelict boats and canal trash are being made based on a Google map. Harry Harris Park is much more than an empty space on a Google map.

To the Monroe County commissioners, please think about the purpose of our parks, why we all, as a community, would prioritize a park when real estate is so limited. Why do we need open spaces where families can enjoy time together, places for kids to play safely and space for quiet times of peace and thoughtfulness? Why bother having a park at all? Please answer that questions before you fill it with trash for two years.

Carol Hogan, Tavernier

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed

    An excavator bucket came crashing down on one of the last standing — yet already destroyed — mobile homes in Trailer Ranch by the Sea Thursday.

One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed

One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed 1:12

One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed
Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 2:56

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner
A windy, sunny day in Key West 0:53

A windy, sunny day in Key West

View More Video