Letters to the Editor

Enough already, open Harry Harris Park to the residents

November 29, 2017 09:38 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Two months have passed since Hurricane Irma has passed. Nary a broom nor a tool has been utilized to repair the extensive damage done to Harry Harris Park in Tavernier in a working-class neighborhood .

The county and the representatives of this area could be forgiven if they would have the decency to keep the residents appraised. Boilerplate memos do not suffice. There has not been any input from residents solicited or support from our local representative. The only complaints have come from private citizens.

Shouldn’t our representative care enough to hold an informal town-hall meeting? One would believe that the resources are being used elsewhere but to hear complaints in neighborhoods down in the Lower Keys, this seems to be questionable at best.

Other parks in other areas have been prioritized, why is this neighborhood being excluded? The county is dumping vessels in the park. Whether there were any other options is moot at this point. That being said, can’t certain areas of the park be opened and repaired? Islamorada utilized Founders Park but put a plan in place that allowed the residents to use certain sections of the park.

In closing, I do not want the county to take resources away from neighborhoods that need help. What is needed is some thinking outside of the excuse box.

Donna Juriaco, Plantation Key

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed

    An excavator bucket came crashing down on one of the last standing — yet already destroyed — mobile homes in Trailer Ranch by the Sea Thursday.

One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed

One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed 1:12

One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed
Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 2:56

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner
A windy, sunny day in Key West 0:53

A windy, sunny day in Key West

View More Video