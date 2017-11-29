Enough already, open Harry Harris Park to the residents

Two months have passed since Hurricane Irma has passed. Nary a broom nor a tool has been utilized to repair the extensive damage done to Harry Harris Park in Tavernier in a working-class neighborhood .
The county and the representatives of this area could be forgiven if they would have the decency to keep the residents appraised. Boilerplate memos do not suffice. There has not been any input from residents solicited or support from our local representative. The only complaints have come from private citizens.
Shouldn’t our representative care enough to hold an informal town-hall meeting? One would believe that the resources are being used elsewhere but to hear complaints in neighborhoods down in the Lower Keys, this seems to be questionable at best.
Other parks in other areas have been prioritized, why is this neighborhood being excluded? The county is dumping vessels in the park. Whether there were any other options is moot at this point. That being said, can’t certain areas of the park be opened and repaired? Islamorada utilized Founders Park but put a plan in place that allowed the residents to use certain sections of the park.
In closing, I do not want the county to take resources away from neighborhoods that need help. What is needed is some thinking outside of the excuse box.
Donna Juriaco, Plantation Key
