Everything stays the same

Good news from the new Cuba travel changes: There are no real changes, just cosmetic.
So now Cuba tourists are not allowed to visit a few Cuba venues owned by the Cuban Communist Party and its obsolete Cuban Military. Well, everything in Cuba is truly owned by the Cuban Communist Party and their decrepit armed forces. The rule is purely cosmetic designed once again to entertain Cuban exiles. In a country of 11 million people, there are a million and a half unemployed maintained by remittances from the U.S. There are supposedly half a million so-called “private sector” jobs that purely exist through the same remittances from the U.S. Those jobs entail minuscule things like shoelace repairman, used doll repairman, and paperclip repairman.
There is actually a short list of economically insignificant jobs that the dictatorship allows people to do purely with funds from the evil United States. And hold on to your pocketbooks, what you pay in hidden taxes is somewhere between 20 percent and 33 percent or more!
Aside from that, we all know that O.F.A.C. (Office of Foreign Assets Control), has historically despised being stuck with the responsibility of enforcing the never truly existent “Cuban Embargo.” We can count on them as always to come up with incredibly lame excuses to do nothing regarding the “new” Cuba travel rules.
One word to the wise: when you visit Cuba, be ready to be taped and recorded in your most intimate moments in just about any place, but especially in Airbnb set-ups. Maybe you’ll become a star in the rising new Cuban porn industry.
Frank Resillez, Key Largo
