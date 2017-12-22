Why is the Marathon Winn-Dixie closed so long after Irma?

We’re disappointed that the Winn-Dixie Marathon management has chosen to not keep its loyal customers informed as to if or when the store will re-open following Hurricane Irma. Poor public relations.
We did read that the Winn-Dixie in Tavernier re-opened after remodeling. We did send an email to Winn-Dixie’s headquarters or public relations department and curt response was sent: “No ETA on a reopening.” Again, poor customer service. Possibly some pressure from the media could yield some response? You would expect Winn-Dixie to respond to its loyal customers in a small town. If Winn-Dixie does not respond to your inquiries, maybe publish their lack of interest in serving this area?
Scott Kirby and Maureen Edwards, Marathon
