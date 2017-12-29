Old train car should have remained on Pigeon Key

Rather than graciously allowing our historic railroad car to stay on Knights Key, establishing good will with Monroe County residents and tourists, Scrooge developer Pritam Singh has forced the moving of the Pigeon Key Foundation car far away from little Pigeon Key, devastated by Hurricane Irma, then given another blow by Scrooge Singh.
There was room to allow the car to remain a drawing card for tourists and residents for many years. Did Singh think it unsightly for his development? A very merry Christmas to Scrooge Singh.
Tommy Dale, Garden City, Mich.
