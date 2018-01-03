Respect Sombrero Beach as the city continues restoring it

First, I want to thank and congratulate the city of Marathon and the contractors who have worked on reclaiming Sombrero Beach since the hurricane. We returned home two weeks after the storm to a damaged beach and park. Although the east end of the “park” is still cordoned off due to not-yet-repaired damage, the city’s contractors have done a wonderful job moving and leveling the excess sand. They were able to open the west end early on, and then the rest of the beach by the water for all to enjoy. Thank you.
Second, the orange “fencing” around the center to east end of the beach park is there for a reason. It’s a safety issue, people. It was not put there for those of you who are too lazy to walk around it but rather choose to knock it down by running over it with your wagons of beach paraphernalia or letting your kids play inside of it. You probably need the exercise anyway, so walk around it. However, understand if you walk through it and cut yourself on a damaged piece of fencing or old pipe sticking up inside it, you’re trespassing and no one will feel sorry for you.
Third, whether you are a local or a visitor to the beach, please be aware that the beach is still not your personal trash can. The city has not only redistributed trash cans, but it even recently added a dumpster. Use them. Some of us who walk the beach daily are finding broken beach chairs, broken toys, clothes, sandals, food wrappers, cans and bottles, and yes, we’re still finding dirty diapers, all left on the beach. What is wrong with you people?
Further, Sombrero Beach is a “people’s” beach where walked dogs are permitted. I would like to see the “dog rule” signs reinstalled soon. Apparently, all bets are off if some people aren’t told how to behave with their dogs. The law is that dogs must be leashed and their poop picked up by their walker. We have a dog park, if you wish to let your dog run off leash, go there, but again, pick up your dog’s poop there also. The dog park is not your dog’s personal toilet.
The city welcomes you and your dog on the beach, with your dog on a leash. Additionally, bring a bag or two. I don’t care if you have a miniature Chihuahua or a great Dane, pick up your dog’s poop and toss it in a trash can or take it with you to throw away at home or where you’re staying.
Your dog’s poop doesn’t need to be seen, smelled or stepped in by others enjoying the beach. It’s disgusting and you and your dog are not special nor are you above the law. There have been piles of dog poop on the beach and it can also affect the fecal count in the water. This beach is also not your dog’s private toilet. Work at having some decency and consideration for others.
Thank you.
S. Colleen Repetto, Marathon
